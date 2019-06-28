Home

Henault-Gallogly Funeral Home
5 Eddy St
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 821-8484
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Henault-Gallogly Funeral Home
5 Eddy St.
West Warwick, RI
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:30 AM
Henault-Gallogly Funeral Home
5 Eddy St.
West Warwick, RI
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
854 Providence St.
West Warwick, RI
Paul F. Graham Obituary
GRAHAM, PAUL F.
86, of West Warwick, passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday morning, June 26, 2019.
He was the beloved husband of V. Barbara F. (Marson) Graham, they had been married for 59 years. A lifelong resident of West Warwick, he was the son of the late Charles R. and Mary E. (Higgins) Graham.
Mr. Graham was employed with New England Telephone for thirty three years before retiring as a supervisor.
He was a Korean War Air Force Veteran and a star pitcher for their baseball team. He was an avid reader, loved golfing at West Warwick Country Club, where he was a member, a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America and was inducted into the West Warwick High School Hall of Fame.
Besides his wife he leaves a daughter, Mary E. Noons of South Kingstown; five sons, Paul F. Graham, Jr. of West Warwick, Michael E. Graham of Fairport, NY, Matthew C. Graham of West Warwick, Joseph P. Graham of West Warwick and David R. Graham of Hollywood, FL; a sister, Sarah DiChristofaro and twelve grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Charles R., Jr., Andrew and Daniel Graham and Rosemary Thibodeau.
His funeral will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 at 9:30 am from the HENAULT-GALLOGLY Funeral Home, 5 Eddy St., West Warwick followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am in St. Joseph Church, 854 Providence St., West Warwick. Interment with military honors will be in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours Sunday 2:00-4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers contributions to the , RI Chapter, 245 Waterman St., Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906 in his memory would be appreciated. Information and condolences please visit: www.henault-gallogly.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 28, 2019
