GREENE, PAUL F.
80, died on Friday, December 27, 2019. Husband of Susan (Neary) Greene for 53 years, he was a resident of Wakefield and previously of Jamestown and Providence.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his son Bill (Kira) of Providence and daughters Carolyn Dalgliesh (Ron) and Amy Quadrini (Gregg), both of North Kingstown, and grandchildren Ian and Ella Dalgliesh, Gus, Cate and Mae Greene and Mia and Ava Quadrini. He is also survived by his sisters Elsa Cha of Medford, NJ and Anne Plante of Raynham, MA.
An attorney, Paul was associated with the law firm Edwards & Angell (now Locke Lord), and later was legal counsel to the House Minority Leader in the Rhode Island House of Representatives.
A former trustee of the June Rockwell Levy Foundation, he also was Chair of the East Side YMCA and of the Samaritans. He was a member of the Board of Governors of the University Club in Providence and served as its President, and was a former member of the Board of Trustees of the Conanicut Yacht Club in Jamestown.
A visitation will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 from 4-7 pm in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 11 am in St. Raymond Church, 1240 N. Main St., Providence. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the , RI Chapter, 245 Waterman St #306, Providence, RI 02906 or Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of RI, 1085 N. Main St., Providence, RI 02904 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 29, 2019