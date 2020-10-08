1/1
Paul F. Young Jr.
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
YOUNG JR., PAUL F.
Paul F. Young Jr., 64, died on October 5, 2020. Son of Paul Floyd Young and Helena Miranda Young, he was born on October 28, 1955 in Fall River, Massachusetts, later moving to Church Point, Louisiana. He is survived by his six children: Brian, Kevin, Colin, Caitlin, Liam, and Aidan. He is also survived by his brother, Robert Young, his sister Frances Jennejahn and his sister Judy Murphy, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, and three beloved granddaughters. Paul was a 27-year employee of Verizon Wireless, where he worked as an electrician, and upon retirement, he moved to Church Point where he pursued hobby-farming, worked part-time as a chef, and immersed himself in the Cajun culture. Due to extenuating circumstances, services will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved