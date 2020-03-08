|
MORETTI, PAUL FRANCIS
92, of Providence, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Roger Williams Medical Center. He was married since October of 1961 to his beloved wife, Josephine "Joey" (Eannarino) Moretti. Born in Cranston, Paul was a son of the late Joseph and Mary (Scholastica) Moretti. He was a jewelry worker for many years before retiring. Paul was a member of the Elks Tri-City Lodge in Warwick and a veteran serving in the US Army Air Corps.
Besides his wife, he leaves behind his loving son Paul J. Moretti of Sarasota, FL. Paul was the cherished grandfather of Paul J. Moretti, Jr. and his wife Audra of Colorado Springs, and Ashley Render and her husband Adrian of Indianapolis. He was the great grandfather of Axel Render. Paul was the dear brother of Delia Caputo of Cranston and is predeceased by seven siblings.
Mr. Moretti's Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are Tuesday MORNING from 9-11 a.m. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, Florida 33607. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020