1/1
Paul G. Giguere
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GIGUERE, PAUL G.
65, of Grantland Rd., Cranston, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the VA Medical Center in Providence. Born in Pawtucket, he was the beloved son of Pauline C. (Goudreau) Lazouras of Attleboro, MA and the late Norman H. Giguere.
Paul was a truck driver in the transportation industry for many years and was a U.S. Marine Corps Vietnam veteran.
Besides his mother, he was the devoted father of Jamie P. Giguere of Orlando, FL; cherished grandfather of Whitney and Tori Giguere; dear brother of Nancy L. Gustafson of North Kingstown, loving uncle of Bethany Basiliere of Charlestown and Kimberly Wallander of Foster and dear companion of Ellen V. Carr of Cranston.
His funeral service and inurnment with military honors at RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter were private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: RI SPCA, 186 Amaral St., Riverside, RI 02915.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved