GIGUERE, PAUL G.
65, of Grantland Rd., Cranston, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the VA Medical Center in Providence. Born in Pawtucket, he was the beloved son of Pauline C. (Goudreau) Lazouras of Attleboro, MA and the late Norman H. Giguere.
Paul was a truck driver in the transportation industry for many years and was a U.S. Marine Corps Vietnam veteran.
Besides his mother, he was the devoted father of Jamie P. Giguere of Orlando, FL; cherished grandfather of Whitney and Tori Giguere; dear brother of Nancy L. Gustafson of North Kingstown, loving uncle of Bethany Basiliere of Charlestown and Kimberly Wallander of Foster and dear companion of Ellen V. Carr of Cranston.
His funeral service and inurnment with military honors at RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter were private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: RI SPCA, 186 Amaral St., Riverside, RI 02915.
