Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME
800 Greenwich Ave
Warwick, RI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME
800 Greenwich Ave
Warwick, RI
View Map
Resources
Paul H. Lambert Obituary
Lambert, Paul H.
78, of Coventry, died on February 24, 2020, on the 52nd Anniversary of Marriage to his beloved wife, the late Bettina A. (Mueller) Lambert. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Charles C. and Yvonne R. (Richard) Lambert.
Paul was a member of the West Warwick High School Graduating Class of 1959. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He went on to work as a Skilled Technician for Stan Davies Electric until his retirement.
He is survived by his loving siblings, Diane J. Noel and her husband William of West Warwick, Norma L. Davis and her husband Walter of Narragansett, his nephews, Scott Noel, Gary Noel, Colby Davis, and William Franco, and his nieces Tracey Autio and Samantha Ramonetti, M.D.
His Funeral Service will be held at 1PM on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited and may call prior to the service from 11-1PM. Entombment will take place at the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to the Missionaries of Africa: 1624 21st Street NW, Washington, D.C.20009-1003 are greatly appreciated.
www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 27, 2020
