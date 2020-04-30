Home

Shalom Memorial Chapel
BOTVIN, PAUL IRWIN
82, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Kent Hospital. He was the son of the late Max and Sophie Botvin. Paul was survived by his wife of 60 years Elaine (Litowitz) Botvin, two children, daughter Lynn (Botvin) Feldman and husband Lawrence Feldman and son Scott Botvin and wife Cynthia Botvin, sister Hope (Botvin) Rubin, sister-in-law Barbara Litowitz, grandchildren Alexandra (Feldman) Santiago, Justin Batista, and Jeremy Batista, two nieces Cindy Kuhr and Gayle Kaplan, and nephew Gary Rubin.
Paul graduated from Hope High School in 1955. He went in the Navy shortly after graduating, where he was a Corpsman. He worked in the OR as a surgical technician where he operated heart and lung machines. After the Navy, he sold surgical instruments for Miltex for 25 years before retiring. He was a longtime member of Temple Am David and Touro Fraternal Association. His first love was his family who he always put first. He was a hard worker who made sure his family was always provided for. He enjoyed golfing, being out on the water in his boats or jet ski on Johnson's Pond, Country and Western music and dancing, spending winters in Florida, and playing cards with his friends.
Funeral services and shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the . For online condolences, please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 30, 2020
