Frank P. Trainor & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services
982 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
(401) 461-4843
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
First Evangelical Lutheran Church
118 Division St
East Greenwich, RI
Paul J. Bayne Obituary
BAYNE, PAUL J.
54, of Warwick passed away Saturday at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, November 21st at 9am at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 118 Division St, East Greenwich. Calling Hours Wednesday 4-8pm at the Frank P. Trainor & Sons Funeral Home, 982 Warwick Ave, Warwick. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made towards the completion of Paul's final project, a film about his fight with cancer at https://www.gofundme.com/f/a-film-about-post-cancer-diagnosis.
Full obituary and Condolences please visit www.trainorfh.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 19, 2019
