BAYNE, PAUL J.
54, of Warwick passed away Saturday at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, November 21st at 9am at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 118 Division St, East Greenwich. Calling Hours Wednesday 4-8pm at the Frank P. Trainor & Sons Funeral Home, 982 Warwick Ave, Warwick. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made towards the completion of Paul's final project, a film about his fight with cancer at https://www.gofundme.com/f/a-film-about-post-cancer-diagnosis.
Full obituary and Condolences please visit www.trainorfh.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 19, 2019