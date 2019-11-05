Home

Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home
331 Smith Street
Providence, RI 02908
(401) 272-3100
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home
331 Smith Street
Providence, RI 02908
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
8:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Church
1 St. Paul Place
Cranston, RI
View Map
Paul J. Chalko Ret. Ppd Obituary
CHALKO, RET. PPD, PAUL J.
90, of Ormond Beach, FL, formerly of North Providence, passed away on October 26, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Joyce A. (Lucey) Chalko.
Born in Pawtucket, RI, he was the son of the late Jacob and Mary (Zubel) Chalko and Stepson of the late, William Kemlik.
A true patriot, Paul served his country proudly as a member of the United States Marine Corp. He participated in the Battle of the Frozen Chosen in Korea, was injured and awarded the Purple Heart for his bravery. Upon returning home, Paul joined the US Marine Corp Reserves.
Paul devoted his life to helping people, becoming a Providence Police Officer, and retiring as a Lieutenant after 33 years of service.
He supported many organizations throughout his life, but the Special Olympics and veteran's groups, were closest to his heart.
Paul was a great lover of animals and was known for his sense of humor and practical jokes.
He is survived by his children, Paul B. Chalko, of FL, Bethany J. "Beth" Chalko-Beland and her husband, Ernest of FL, William Chalko of RI, his granddaughter, Victoria Chalko of RI, and his nieces and nephews, in both NH and RI.
Paul was predeceased by his brothers, Alexander and George Chalko, and a sister, Mary Chalko.
Visitation, Wednesday, 4-7pm, in the Russell J. Boyle and Son Funeral Home, 331 Smith St., Providence. Funeral, Thursday, 8:30 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am, in St. Paul Church, 1 St. Paul Place, Cranston. Burial in the RI Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Exeter.
In lieu or flowers donations can be made in Paul's memory to: The RI Veteran's Home Community Living Center, 480 Metacom Ave., Bristol, RI 02809.
For online condolences please see, www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 5, 2019
