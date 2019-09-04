Home

St Bartholomew's Church
297 Laurel Hill Ave
Providence, RI 02909
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Church
297 Laurel Hill Avenue
Providence, RI
View Map
Paul J. Despres Obituary
DESPRES, PAUL J.
87 of Roda Drive, Providence passed away September 1, 2019 at home. He was the beloved husband of 68 years to Lena (Pella) Despres.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Paul and Emma (Robillard) Despres.
Paul was employed by East Bay Plastering for 40 years before retiring. He was a US Army Veteran of the Korean War. He cherished being with the love of his life, Lena, for over 70 years and he enjoyed gardening, cooking, and baking for his family, including making the best Italian cookies.
He was the father of Paul J. Despres, Jr. and companion Janet Boyajian, and Deborah Greenberg and husband David; grandfather of Christine Brown, Tracy Miceli, Michelle Butler, and Danielle LaBianca; great-grandfather of 8, and great-great-grandfather of 5. He was also the brother of the late Norman J. Despres.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 10:00 am in St. Bartholomew Church, 297 Laurel Hill Avenue, Providence. Burial with Military Honors to follow in St. Ann Cemetery. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paul's memory to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 0-2904. For online condolences, www.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 4, 2019
