ERICKSON, SR., PAUL J.
69, formerly of Wakefield, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Karen A. (DeCubellis) Erickson.
Born in Dallas, TX he was the son of the late Stan and Virginia Lee (Solloday) Erickson.
Mr. Erickson worked as an engineering aide for the Town of South Kingstown before retiring.
Besides his wife, he leaves two sons, Paul J. Erickson of CA and Kevin A. Erickson of Coventry; and two sisters, April Bold of Mt. Morris, IL and Ellen Bonner of Pecatonica, IL.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
