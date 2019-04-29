|
|
FOLEY, PAUL J.
84, formerly of Wakefield St., passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Scalabrini Villa, North Kingstown.
He was the husband of the late Maria Daterra (Lobao) Foley and the late Patricia (Raymond) Foley. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Frederick J. and Marie (Christie) Foley.
Paul is survived by a niece, Patricia Deady of North Kingstown and her husband Patrick; stepdaughters, Linda Lourenco and her husband Adalberto of Warwick and Nancy Eckman and her husband Chris of Irvine, California. Paul is predeceased by his siblings Jack, Freeman and Nancy.
Visitation will be held Wednesday May 1, 2019 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. in the PRATA-GALLOGLY Funeral Home, 78 Providence St., West Warwick followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Anthony Church, Sunset Ave., West Warwick. Interment will be private.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 29, 2019