Home

POWERED BY

Services
Prata-Gallogly Funeral Home
78 Providence Street
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 821-6760
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Prata-Gallogly Funeral Home
78 Providence Street
West Warwick, RI 02893
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
Sunset Ave
West Warwick, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Foley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul J. Foley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Paul J. Foley Obituary
FOLEY, PAUL J.
84, formerly of Wakefield St., passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Scalabrini Villa, North Kingstown.
He was the husband of the late Maria Daterra (Lobao) Foley and the late Patricia (Raymond) Foley. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Frederick J. and Marie (Christie) Foley.
Paul is survived by a niece, Patricia Deady of North Kingstown and her husband Patrick; stepdaughters, Linda Lourenco and her husband Adalberto of Warwick and Nancy Eckman and her husband Chris of Irvine, California. Paul is predeceased by his siblings Jack, Freeman and Nancy.
Visitation will be held Wednesday May 1, 2019 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. in the PRATA-GALLOGLY Funeral Home, 78 Providence St., West Warwick followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Anthony Church, Sunset Ave., West Warwick. Interment will be private.
Complete obituary please visit: www.PrataGallogly.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prata-Gallogly Funeral Home
Download Now