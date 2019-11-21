Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
(401) 353-2400
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pius V Church
Eaton St.
Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Gubata
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul J. Gubata

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul J. Gubata Obituary
GUBATA, PAUL J.
65, of Providence, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 18, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Sherry (Taylor) Gubata for 43 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Joseph A. Gubata, Jr. and A. Frances (Walts) Gubata.
Paul previously worked as the director of The Cholesterol Training Center at Memorial Hospital in Pawtucket. He was also a volunteer community member for the Institutional Review Board at the Providence Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Christopher Gubata; two daughters, Marlene Gubata and her husband Joshua Russo and Kate Gubata and her husband Jonathan Mulhern; three brothers, Peter Gubata, Joseph Gubata III and John Gubata; his mother-in-law, Marion Taylor; and three grandchildren, Edward, Elizabeth and Charles.
His funeral will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 9 a.m. from the MACERONI FUNERAL HOME, 1381 Smith St., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Pius V Church, Eaton St., Providence. Burial will be private. Visitation Friday 4 – 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's memory may be made to: Rhode Island Free Clinic, Development Office, 655 Broad St., Providence, RI 02907. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maceroni Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -