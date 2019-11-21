|
|
GUBATA, PAUL J.
65, of Providence, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 18, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Sherry (Taylor) Gubata for 43 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Joseph A. Gubata, Jr. and A. Frances (Walts) Gubata.
Paul previously worked as the director of The Cholesterol Training Center at Memorial Hospital in Pawtucket. He was also a volunteer community member for the Institutional Review Board at the Providence Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Christopher Gubata; two daughters, Marlene Gubata and her husband Joshua Russo and Kate Gubata and her husband Jonathan Mulhern; three brothers, Peter Gubata, Joseph Gubata III and John Gubata; his mother-in-law, Marion Taylor; and three grandchildren, Edward, Elizabeth and Charles.
His funeral will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 9 a.m. from the MACERONI FUNERAL HOME, 1381 Smith St., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Pius V Church, Eaton St., Providence. Burial will be private. Visitation Friday 4 – 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's memory may be made to: Rhode Island Free Clinic, Development Office, 655 Broad St., Providence, RI 02907. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 21, 2019