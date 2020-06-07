McNEIL, PAUL J., Jr.
Rhode Island Social Justice Activist
Paul Joseph McNeil Jr., 79, longtime Rhode Island social and economic justice advocate, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020. Always ready to support friends and good causes, Paul was known for his expansive knowledge of history and politics, social analysis, humor and wit. Born October 11, 1941 in Winthrop, MA, he was the son of the late Paul J. McNeil and Helen Carr McNeil, and was predeceased by his sisters Gloria Clarkson and Valerie Meade. Paul is survived by his nephew James P. Meade (wife Marina Meade), and grandnephew Wiley J. Meade. Paul will be deeply missed by his family of dear friends and fellow social movement activists, across Rhode Island and beyond.
As a child, Paul's family moved to Rhode Island and he spent most of his life as a resident of East Greenwich, Providence and Warwick. More recently Paul had been a resident of the Bristol Veteran's Home where he received excellent care. Paul was a U.S. Army veteran, elected President of the Rhode Island Veterans Home Resident Council, a member of American Legion and AM VETS. He was critical of U.S. imperialism and refused to accept the cold war medal of honor.
Paul was a peace activist, including being active in the Rhode Island Chapter of Pax Christi, a board member of the national group Peace Action, and donor to Resist. He was a person of faith, a member of several Catholic congregations and the Mediator.
Paul was proud of his Irish heritage and supported Irish independence. He was a member of many Irish organizations, including the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Irish Northern Aid Rhode Island Unit, Friendly Sons of Patrick of East Greenwich, Museum of Newport Irish History, Irish Labor History Society, and American Irish History Society.
Paul worked for the state of Rhode Island for 28 years helping people receive unemployment benefits and food assistance. Paul was a leader in the longest public sector strike of state employees in Rhode Island history, where he led a unique effort to both strike for better working conditions while also supporting those who needed social services. He was a lifelong union member and labor activist, an officer of Local 401 SEIU, on the executive council of the RI State Employees Association, active in the RI Workers Association, in the IWW, and a member of the retiree chapter of Council 94 AFSCME.
An avid self-taught historian of labor and social movements, Paul wrote for the Labor Advocate and the Rhode Island Red, often using the pen name Grey Fox. He was known as "the Senator" and "the Mayor of Thayer Street" by student activists and friends, playing an influential role within social justice organizing. While living in Providence he ran for state representative twice (in 1976 and 1978), he was a member of the Democratic State Committee and later a member of the Warwick Democratic City Committee. Paul was also active in the Socialist Party, Democratic Socialists of America, and the Rhode Island Labor Party. With an unwavering passion for a more just society, Paul founded, shaped, and organized with many local and national organizations. He co-founded HOPE (Humans Organized to Protect the Environment), Ecology Action for Rhode Island, and Popular Praxis. He was a founding member of UALE (United Association for Labor Education), a member of the organizing committee for a National Writers Union (UAW), and a co-founding member of the Rhode Island Chapter of Pride at Work. Paul was an original board member of various groups such as RI Legal Services, the Senior Agenda Coalition, the Gray Panthers, the Coalition for Consumer Justice, Injured Workers of Rhode Island, Warwick Community Action, Ecumenical Committee for Human Needs (which supported the work of RI Fair Wage), and Warwick Human Rights Action Council. He also served on the board of trustees of the Warwick Public Library.
Paul took part in many pickets, demonstrations, and actions, among his proudest moments were during the Grape Boycott, participating in the Boston Grape Party in 1968 with Cesar Chavez, and being part of weekly vigils in Providence at the Federal Building with Third World Solidarity Committee protesting the Dirty Wars in the 1980s. More recently, he was known to dress up as Santa Claus for holiday actions at the Public Utilities Commission, demanding affordable utilities with the George Wiley Center. Paul was always ready to speak up, speak out and take action for justice, even after losing much of his sight and physical mobility. After becoming legally blind, Paul became an active member of the Rhode Island Chapter of the National Federation of the Blind and joined the board of the United Blind Industrial Workers of America.
Paul's interests were broad and he was a member of many other groups, including the 1960 East Greenwich Youth Club, RI History Society, lifelong member of RI Labor History Society, RI Genealogical Society, Gay Men's Health Crisis, Associate Member of the United Steel Workers of America, lifelong RI Sierra Club member, NAACP, Odd Fellows, U.S. China Peoples Friendship Association, Abraham Lincoln Brigades Archives, Eugene V Debs Foundation, and Equal Justice.
Paul made sacrifices for his life of activism and faced pushback for his activities. While in the military Paul was harassed and received a dishonorable discharge due to his sexual orientation and political inclination (for example, subscribing to an NAACP newsletter, which in the early 1960s was considered too radical). This injustice was rectified decades later, with his status changed to honorable discharge. Paul faced discrimination for being gay, was rejected from college despite his brilliance, but continued his quest to learn and share knowledge, lecturing at colleges and community groups. Paul also lost a job with the state during the "Lavender Scare". He was known to be agitational within organizations, calling for democracy and integrity, challenging groups to live up to a higher set of ethics. Sometimes those who disagreed with his stances used his sexual orientation to marginalize him. Paul was steadfast in his principles, always seeking justice rather than accolades. Paul's impact was enormous on his friends, as well as on local and global community struggles. He made us think, re-think, act, and laugh. Paul's lifelong example of caring and courage are timeless and timely.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rhode Island Solidarity Fund, www.risolidarityfund.org benefiting 5 community-led organizations providing immediate assistance during the pandemic as well as addressing issues of systemic inequality. You can also donate through action, by speaking up against oppression when you see it, by organizing with fellow concerned community members, by pushing for a better world, knowing Paul would approve and be by your side.
Calling hours will be from 4 to 7pm, Tuesday, June 9 at Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave, Warwick, RI. A funeral mass will be held at 10am, Wednesday, June 10 at Saint Timothy's, 1799 Warwick Ave., Warwick, RI, followed by burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Providence. All activities will be performed using social distancing and safety precautions for attendees. An online memorial reception will be held the following week, for more information and to share your memories of Paul visit www.tinyurl.com/PaulJMcNeilmemorial
