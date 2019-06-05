Home

Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 331-7390
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
Church of the Presentation of the B.V.M.
1081 Mineral Spring Avenue
North Providence, RI
PISTACCHIO, PAUL J. SR.
86, passed away June 3, 2019. Husband of the late Marie (DeStefanis) Pistacchio; son of the late Joseph and Philomena (Capasso) Pistacchio; father of Joseph A. Pistacchio (Ginny), Paul J. Pistacchio Jr. (Kelley), Mary Ann Lamond (Kenneth) and John A. Pistachio (Kerri); brother of Joseph Pistacchio and the late Richard Pistacchio; grandfather of 9; great-grandfather of 13.
Paul served in the Army during the Korean War. He was a longtime stone mason and a member of B.A.C. Local # 1 Providence. He loved time spent with family and friends, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Paul also loved his morning breakfast excursions.
Visitation will be held Thursday 4-7 p.m. in the PONTARELLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, Friday at 9 a.m. in the Church of the Presentation of the B.V.M., 1081 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 5, 2019
