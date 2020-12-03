CHILSON, PAUL JOSEPH, MASTER CHIEF, (USN RET.)

97 years of age, passed from this life on November 23, 2020 and is now serving on the staff of the Supreme Commander.

Preceded in death by his lovely wife, Arlene Marie (Linne) Chilson, of 63 years. He is survived by his daughter, Paula J. Yole, her husband Steve and their children, Christopher and Kelley; his son Scott J. Chilson, his wife Janine and their sons, Cameron, Andrew and Luke.

Born in Oklahoma City, OK, he grew up in Muskogee, OK and graduated from Muskogee Central High School in 1941. He enlisted in the US Navy 5 days after Pearl Harbor and retired from the service in July 1975.

Paul was an avid fresh water bass angler. He was also an ardent fan of the University of Oklahoma (Sooners) Football Team and a very strong supporter of the New York Yankees Baseball Team.

Burial with full military honors will occur in Arlington National Cemetery, where he will be joining his wife Arlene who was buried there with full military honors in 2011. A celebration of his life will be held at the East Greenwich United Methodist Church at a later date in 2021.



