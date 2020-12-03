1/1
Paul Joseph Chilson
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHILSON, PAUL JOSEPH, MASTER CHIEF, (USN RET.)
97 years of age, passed from this life on November 23, 2020 and is now serving on the staff of the Supreme Commander.
Preceded in death by his lovely wife, Arlene Marie (Linne) Chilson, of 63 years. He is survived by his daughter, Paula J. Yole, her husband Steve and their children, Christopher and Kelley; his son Scott J. Chilson, his wife Janine and their sons, Cameron, Andrew and Luke.
Born in Oklahoma City, OK, he grew up in Muskogee, OK and graduated from Muskogee Central High School in 1941. He enlisted in the US Navy 5 days after Pearl Harbor and retired from the service in July 1975.
Paul was an avid fresh water bass angler. He was also an ardent fan of the University of Oklahoma (Sooners) Football Team and a very strong supporter of the New York Yankees Baseball Team.
Burial with full military honors will occur in Arlington National Cemetery, where he will be joining his wife Arlene who was buried there with full military honors in 2011. A celebration of his life will be held at the East Greenwich United Methodist Church at a later date in 2021.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
(401) 884-9222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 2, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved