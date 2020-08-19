1/1
Paul Joseph Supple
SUPPLE, PAUL JOSEPH
92, of Smithfield, formerly of Hill Top Drive, Cranston, passed on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Stillwater Nursing Home. He was the beloved husband of the late Theresa A. (McCarthy) Supple. They shared sixty-five years of marriage at the time of Theresa's passing.
Born in the Charlestown neighborhood of Boston, he was the son of the late Edward W. and Margaret (McAndrew) Supple.
Paul was a graduate of Boston College and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics.
Paul was employed as a Sales Forecaster for General Electric Company until retiring. He was an active parishioner at St. Joseph Church in West Warwick where he served on various committees for years. Paul was also a Past Treasurer of the Pawtuxet Valley Food Bank where he served many years. He also held various adult leadership positions in The Boy Scouts of America, especially Troop 66, Garden City.
During W.W.II, Paul honorably served as a Coxswain in the United States Navy.
Paul is survived by his four loving children: Teresa M. Kless (Richard) of Smithfield, Kathleen M. Ferry (John) of Summerville, South Carolina, Paul M. Supple (Susan) of Glenmont, NY and John J. Supple (Allison) of Olive Branch, Mississippi. He is also survived by eleven cherished grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
He was the brother of the late Edward F. Supple, J. Colin Supple and Janet M. Canty.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 11AM on Friday, August 21, 2020 at St. Joseph Church, 854 Providence St West Warwick followed by private interment with Military Honors at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be made to: St. Joseph Church, 854 Providence Street, West Warwick, RI 02893.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick. www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.


Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
