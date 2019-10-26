|
|
BAGLINI, PAUL L.
87, died, Thursday. Husband of the late Anne Marie (Palumbo) Baglini. Father of Judi Zarrella, Steve and David Baglini and the late Paul Baglini, Jr. Papa of Steven, Eric and Christopher Zarrella and Justin, Adrianna and Selena Baglini. Brother of Antonetta Sardelli, John, Edward, Robert Baglini and the late Joseph Baglini. Mass Monday at 11 am St. Michael's Church, Smithfield. Visitation Monday 8:30-10:30 in Anderson-Winfield Home, Greenville. For complete obituary and condolences please visit www.andersonwinfield.net
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 26, 2019