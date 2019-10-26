Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
2 Church St
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-0180
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael's Church
Smithfield, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Baglini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul L. Baglini

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul L. Baglini Obituary
BAGLINI, PAUL L.
87, died, Thursday. Husband of the late Anne Marie (Palumbo) Baglini. Father of Judi Zarrella, Steve and David Baglini and the late Paul Baglini, Jr. Papa of Steven, Eric and Christopher Zarrella and Justin, Adrianna and Selena Baglini. Brother of Antonetta Sardelli, John, Edward, Robert Baglini and the late Joseph Baglini. Mass Monday at 11 am St. Michael's Church, Smithfield. Visitation Monday 8:30-10:30 in Anderson-Winfield Home, Greenville. For complete obituary and condolences please visit www.andersonwinfield.net
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
Download Now