Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Daigneau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul L. Daigneau


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul L. Daigneau Obituary
Daigneau , Paul L.
Paul L. Daigneau 62, passed away suddenly on September 7, 2019 in Charleston, South Carolina. He leaves behind his wife Karen Daigneau (Fulford-Plourde), his daughter Jaimie Kraska and her husband Phil, his stepson Joshua Fulford and his wife Sarah, his brother John Daigneau, and sister Sandra Daigneau. He had four beloved grandchildren Chloe and Noah French, Laila and Emma Fulford. Prior to moving south, he was the proud owner of Paul's Landscaping. He was an avid fisherman, who loved the outdoors and his pets. One of his favorite hobbies was traveling the country with his wife in their RV.
A visitation will be held for his friends and family on September 15, 2019 from 2-4 PM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
Download Now