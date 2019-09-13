|
Daigneau , Paul L.
Paul L. Daigneau 62, passed away suddenly on September 7, 2019 in Charleston, South Carolina. He leaves behind his wife Karen Daigneau (Fulford-Plourde), his daughter Jaimie Kraska and her husband Phil, his stepson Joshua Fulford and his wife Sarah, his brother John Daigneau, and sister Sandra Daigneau. He had four beloved grandchildren Chloe and Noah French, Laila and Emma Fulford. Prior to moving south, he was the proud owner of Paul's Landscaping. He was an avid fisherman, who loved the outdoors and his pets. One of his favorite hobbies was traveling the country with his wife in their RV.
A visitation will be held for his friends and family on September 15, 2019 from 2-4 PM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019