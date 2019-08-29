Home

Frank P. Trainor & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services
982 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
(401) 461-4843
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Paul Church
1 St. Paul Place,
Edgewood, RI
View Map
CLARK, PAUL M.
62, of Warwick died Tuesday at Rhode Island Hospital.
Born in Providence, a son of the late John N. and Barbara A. (McHugh) Clark, he had lived in Warwick for most of his life.
Mr. Clark was a printer and lithographer for Universal Press and had previously worked at Spencer Press. He was a graduate of LaSalle Academy.
He leaves three sisters, Kathleen M. McAuliffe of Narragansett, Jean M. Clark of Somerset and Marybeth Bromage of Morristown, NJ; one brother, Michael J. Clark of Key West, Fl; his companion, Pamela Kittell of Warwick; three nieces and one nephew.
His funeral will be Saturday at 9 AM from the Frank P. Trainor & Sons Funeral Home, 982 Warwick Avenue, Warwick.
Mass of Christian Burial in Saint Paul Church, 1 St. Paul Place, Edgewood at 10 AM. Calling Hours Friday 5-8 PM. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory to St. Paul Church Memorial Fund will be appreciated.
Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence. www.trainorfh.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 29, 2019
