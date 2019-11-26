|
RAPPAPORT, PAUL M.
72, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019. He was a resident of Glocester for 10 years, formerly living in Cranston. Born in Sharon, MA, Paul was the son of the late Harold and Bertha (Bennett) Rappaport, and also the brother of Jill Rappaport of California.
Paul was avid outdoorsman with interests in sailing, biking and hiking in the woods with his dogs.
He leaves behind his wife of 33 years, Marie Sweet, along with his daughter LeeFrances and his best friend Ed O'Brien.
Relatives and friends are invited to visiting hours Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 5-8 PM in the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave. (Rt.44) Greenville. Burial will be private.
Information and Condolences, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 26, 2019