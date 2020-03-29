|
ALLEN M.D., PAUL McDUFF
77, passed away on March 16th, 2020 in the Community Living Center at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Biloxi, Mississippi. Dr. Allen is survived by his former spouse, Ms. Joan Weir Allen. He is also survived by his four sons: Dr. Mark McLean Allen (Jennifer), Barnaby McDuff Allen (Alissa), Gabriel Paul Allen (Elizabeth), and Trevor Reginald Allen (Alexis). One of his life's great joys were his seven grandchildren: Jane, Connor, Millicent, James, Charles, George, and Archibald. He is also survived by his brother Marc (Marnie) of Sarasota, FL and his sister Georgia Allen of Rumford.
Born in Providence a son of the late Dr. Reginald Anthony Allen and Mrs. Annette Cecilia Farrell Allen. He Is also preceded by his brother Reginald Anthony Allen, Jr., and his sister Jean Lesley Allen.
Dr. Allen attended Henry Barnard Elementary School and would graduate from Classical High School in 1960. Dr. Allen completed his undergraduate studies in Biology at Brown University. He would then receive his medical degree at the University of Pennsylvania.
For the safety of his family and friends, Dr. Allen's services have been postponed. Donations in his memory may be made to The Fistula Foundation, 1922 The Alameda, Suite 302, San Jose, CA 95126. Full obituary at monahandrabblesherman.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 29, 2020