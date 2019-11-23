|
MEDEIROS, PAUL
age 70, of Hazelton St. Cranston, formerly of East Providence died November 18, 2019 at Greenville Skilled Nursing and Rehab. He was the son of the late Edward Paul Medeiros and the late Rita Bernadette (Riley) Medeiros. He was predeceased by his stepmother Doris Medeiros.
His funeral will begin on Monday (11/25) at 9am from the Rebello Funeral Home and Crematory, 901 Broadway East Providence; followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in St. Martha's Church, 2595 Pawtucket Ave., East Providence. Burial will be at St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. Calling hours will be Sunday (11/24) from 5-8pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Salvation Army or the Tomorrow Fund. www.rebellofuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 23, 2019