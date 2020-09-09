GAGNON SR., Paul N.
of Lincoln, died peacefully Thursday, September 3, 2020 at home in the presence of his family. He was the beloved husband of Judith (Sheehan) Gagnon for 66 years. Born in Central Falls and raised in Manville, Paul was the son of Lionel and Anna (Therrien) Gagnon. Besides his wife, he leaves his four children, Carlene Sullivan Flynn and her husband Patrick, Cheryl Provost and her husband Michael, Christene Peloquin and her former husband Richard, and Paul Gagnon Jr. and his partner Kimberly Tunnicliffe. He also leaves ten grandchildren; Meghan Sullivan, Matthew Sullivan (Megan), Patrick Flynn, Christopher Provost, Joshua (Bethany), Jeffrey, and Jarrod (Brittany) Peloquin, Gregory (Mariah) Gagnon, Amy Salamon (David) and Katelyn Gagnon (Fiance, Philip). He also leaves six great grandchildren. Paul was the brother of late Theresa Gagnon, Roger Gagnon, and Charles Gagnon and was the father-in-law of the late Richard Sullivan. A World War II Navy veteran, Paul was a member of the first graduating class of R.I. Junior College. He then graduated from Providence College and began his teaching career at Saint Ambrose School in Albion. He then taught for many years at the Saylesville Elementary School in Lincoln. The family would like to thank nurse Annie and Chaplain Marc for their tremendous support and loving care. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, September 12th, at 9:30 AM in Saint James Church, 33 Division St, Manville. Due to the current restrictions, social distancing and masks are required. The burial will be private. Arrangements by O'Neill Funeral Home, Cumberland. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com