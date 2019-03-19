|
|
CAIANIELLO, PAUL P., SR.
86, of West Warwick, died Saturday, March 16, 2019 at home. He was the beloved husband of sixty years to Elizabeth Ann (Carlow) Caianiello.
Born in Warwick, he was a son of the late Pasquale and Rose (Ruzzo) Caianiello.
Paul was employed as a dedicated Civil Servant for the Department of the Navy for 42 years, retiring 17 years ago. He was also an Auditor for the Greenwood Credit Union, a member of the Budget Committee for the West Warwick Senior Center and a member of the Apponaug Old Timers. Paul coached men's softball and also coached the Artic Little League in West Warwick years ago. He enjoyed watching his children play sports and in later years he enjoyed watching his grandchildren also participate in sports.
In addition to his beloved wife, Paul is survived by his loving children: Donna M. Grossguth (Randall) of Coventry, Paul P. Caianiello, Jr., of Warwick and John M. Caianiello of Tampa, FL; three sisters: Patricia Audette and Jenny Centracchio, both of Warwick and Norma Swenson of Olympia, WA; a devoted grandson: Jarrad Grossguth; and three cherished grandchildren: Luca, Gabriel and Jovani Caianiello, all of Tampa.
He was the beloved brother of the late Phyllis Peltier and Rita Pollitt.
His Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Noon in THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave., Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 10 AM – Noon. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be made to: Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904. www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 19, 2019