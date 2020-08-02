1/1
Paul R. Campbell
1948 - 2020
{ "" }
CAMPBELL, PAUL R.
of Harpswell, ME, formerly of Providence, RI passed away on Sunday, July 25th after a year-long battle with ALS.
Paul was born in Providence on January 14, 1948, to Roland and Irene (Laliberte) Campbell.
Paul is survived by his wife, Susan Chapdelaine Campbell, a son Ian Paul Campbell of Alexandra, VA, a brother, Peter Campbell of Lincoln, RI and his sister Francine Campbell Rossi of Port Orange, Florida.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 on August 4th at the Cathedral of St. Peter and Paul in Providence. A private burial will follow.
See complete obituary at skeffingtonfuneralhome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
the Cathedral of St. Peter and Paul
Funeral services provided by
Skeffington Chapel
925 Chalkstone Ave
Providence, RI 02908
(401) 331-3900
