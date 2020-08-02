CAMPBELL, PAUL R.
of Harpswell, ME, formerly of Providence, RI passed away on Sunday, July 25th after a year-long battle with ALS.
Paul was born in Providence on January 14, 1948, to Roland and Irene (Laliberte) Campbell.
Paul is survived by his wife, Susan Chapdelaine Campbell, a son Ian Paul Campbell of Alexandra, VA, a brother, Peter Campbell of Lincoln, RI and his sister Francine Campbell Rossi of Port Orange, Florida.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 on August 4th at the Cathedral of St. Peter and Paul in Providence. A private burial will follow.
