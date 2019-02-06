|
|
|
CONTE, PAUL R.
54, of Johnston passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Jan Marie (Jennings) Conte. Born in Providence, he was the son of Linda (Matteucci) Conte and the late Louis Petrucci of Johnston, and Paul and Barbara Conte of FL. Besides his wife Jan he is survived by his loving children Nicole Cascione and her husband Kevin of Smithfield, Richard, Marc and Paul Conte of Johnston; his dear siblings Linda Messina of Johnston, John Conte and his wife Sherri of Glocester and Michael Conte and his wife Sara of MO; his cherished granddaughter Sofia Cascione, and was also survived by loving aunt and uncle, and many cousins, nieces and nephews whom he adored. Paul was an employee at the Providence Journal for over 25 years. He was very passionate about his involvement in Johnston Youth Sports.
His funeral will be held on Friday at 9 am from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Mary's Church, Cranston . Burial will take place in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston . VISITING HOURS: Thursday 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation, 249 Roosevelt Ave. Suite 201, Pawtucket RI, 02860.
Visit Nardolillofh.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More