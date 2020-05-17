|
GODIN, PAUL R.
81, passed away on May 13, 2020. He was a devoted husband to his wife Lillian for 47 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Albert and Irene (Dandeneau) Godin. He had been a Johnston resident for over 70 years.
Paul worked as a quality technician and retired from Honeywell in 2006. He was also a veteran of the United States Air Force. Paul was a member of the ASQ, RI Section 0107. He was an avid bowler and was a life member of the Amateur Bowlers Tour out of RI, MA, CT, and the Tri-state divisions. Paul was an accomplished pedal steel guitar player and played with various bands. He was a communicant of St. Robert Bellarmine Church and taught CCD classes for 12 years.
He is also survived by his daughter, Linda Keefe, three grandchildren, Julie, Paul, and Christopher, one great-granddaughter, Harper, three sisters, Jeannette Petley of Hancourt, New Brunswick, Canada, Joanann Labrie of Warwick, Rosemarie Dupuis of Johnston, a brother, Raymond Godin of Salt Lake City, Utah, and many nieces and nephews. Paul was the father of the late Paul Godin, Jr. and brother of the late Lorette Honnetter.
Funeral services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Robert Bellarmine Food Shelf, 1804 Atwood Ave., Johnston, RI 02919. www.robbinsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 17, 2020