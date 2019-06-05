|
JOHNSON, PAUL ROY "PJ"
91, of Coventry, Rhode Island passed away at Hope Hospice & Palliative Care surrounded by family on May 24, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred A. Johnson; parents, Andrew Johnson and Agnes Johnson. Born November 2, 1927, Paul is survived by his daughters, Marie Jamieson (James), Lynda Warmath (George), Nancy Johnson and Catherine Lachapelle (Richard), 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Please see service details and a full obituary at csori.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 5, 2019