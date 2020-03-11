|
|
CARDULLO, PAUL S.
95, of Greenville, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Stillwater Nursing Home, Greenville. He was the beloved husband of the late Pasqualina (DeBiasio) Cardullo. Born in East Providence, he was the son of the late Thomas and Assunta (Sincero) Cardullo. Mr. Cardullo was a retired Police Officer for the City of Providence for 35 years until his retirement in 1985; he was also a WW II Navy veteran. Paul was a member of the F.O.P, The Retired Providence Police, Fire Fighters Association, USS Arkansas Reunion Association and the Sampson WW II Vets Reunion Association.
He is survived by his loving sons, Paul Cardullo and his wife Joann of Narragansett, David Cardullo and his wife Lori of Riverside, his dear sister Florence Balasco of Warwick, his cherished grandchildren, Jennifer Burns, Dawn Cardullo, Evan Cardullo and his wife Leah, Marissa Lupien and her husband Paul, his great grandchildren, Tori, Daysha, Aria and his great-great grandchildren Alaina, Eric, Lily and Paul III. Paul was the brother of the late Pete, Thomas and Ray Cardullo and Anna Balasco.
His funeral will be held on Friday at 10 am from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am in St. Bartholomew's Church, Providence. Burial with military honors will take place in RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. VISITING HOURS: Thursday 5-7 pm. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 11, 2020