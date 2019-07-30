|
|
CIOTOLA, PAUL S.
66, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was the husband of Deborah Ann (Houle) Ciotola. Born in Providence he was the son of Anita (Testa) Ciotola and the late Alberino Ciotola.
Paul had served his country during the Vietnam War. Paul worked as an electrician for IBEW Local 99 before retiring. He enjoyed fishing, mechanical, and carpentry work. He built his own home with his father Al and his brother Norman. He enjoyed watching his nephew play baseball, he liked working his land in the gardens, he most especially loved family gatherings especially Sunday dinners.
Besides his wife and mother he is survived by his brother Norman, and sister Vera Suman and her husband Kenneth, as well as his nieces and nephews. He was the brother in law of David and Carolyn Snell, and Donna Houle and Thomas Houle.
His funeral will be held on Thursday August 1, 2019 at 8A.M. from the A.A. Mariani & Son Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St. Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Michael Church, 80 Farnum Pike Smithfield. Burial with Military Honors will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Calling hours will be Wednesday 5 to 7 P.M. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to D.A.V. Disabled American Veterans 1 Capitol Hill Providence, RI 02908
Published in The Providence Journal from July 30 to July 31, 2019