MARZULLO, PAUL S.
74, of Providence, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at the VA Medical Center in Providence. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Paul P. And Concetta (Palumbo) Marzullo.
Paul was a retired professional printer. He served in the United States Army (PFC) during the Vietnam War and was stationed at Fort Monroe, VA.
He is survived by his son, John P. Marzullo of Providence, with whom he lived; his daughter, Melissa A. Callen and her husband Craig of Foxboro MA; his brothers, Raymond Marzullo, Richard Marzullo and his wife Bettyann, and the late Robert Marzullo, his two grandchildren, Alexis and Adriana Callen, and his former wife and friend Maria Mancini and her husband, Lawrence J.Mancini.
Paul was a graduate of Central High School and was the co-captain of the undefeated 1959-1960 Providence Recreation Basketball Champions with the Federal Hill Recreation Center (Now Zuccolo Recreation Center).
Paul was a caring, humble and compassionate man and a loving and totally devoted father, who adored his children and grandchildren. His passion for family was evidenced by his dependable and generous ways and always took the time to care for others in need. He was an avid Boston sports fan and enjoyed his many friends and acquaintances, especially those that gathered at Admiral Spa and Dunkin Donuts (La Salle). He will be missed by all.
His funeral service will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 9 a.m. from the Maceroni Funeral Home, 1381 Smith St., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Church, 179 Academy Ave, Providence. Burial with Military Honors will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours are Friday from 4 – 7 p.m. Kindly omit flowers. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 16, 2019