Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael's Parish Hall
80 Farnum Pike
Smithfield, RI
63, passed away suddenly on January 21, 2019 at his home in the Berkshire Mts. of Chesterfield, MA with his beloved wife, Helene Steiner Copp, by his side. Born January 17, 1956 in Providence, RI he was the son of Ann M. Copp and the late Winston D. Copp. He was educated at St. Pius and LaSalle Academy and received his BA at Clark University in Psychology and MSW at SUNYA Albany. Paul was a Child and Family Therapist in Albany, NY. He had many patients who will miss him dearly. In addition to his mother Ann and wife Helene, he is survived by his daughters Rachael Cohen (husband Yishai) and Sybil Murphy (husband Joseph III) and 5 beautiful grandchildren. He was predeceased by his toddler son Zachary Steiner Copp. Paul leaves his brother Richard W. Copp (wife Lori) and his sister Wendy A. Carrier (husband David). He also leaves his best friend since childhood Kenneth Green. Paul was happiest in nature and being with his family and grandchildren. Paul's wishes were to forego a funeral. Friends and family are invited for a celebration of his life at St. Michael's Parish Hall, 80 Farnum Pike, Smithfield, RI on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11 AM.
Information and Condolences, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 13, 2019
