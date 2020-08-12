NEVOLA, PAUL T.
78, of Shirley Blvd., Cranston, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center in Providence. Born in Providence, he was the devoted son of the late Sebastian "Yano" and Mary A. "Angie" (Lancia) Nevola.
Paul was a maintenance mechanic for the U.S. Postal Service and served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam era.
He was the cherished father of Simon P. Nevola and Nicholas J.S. Nevola, both of Cranston and Jill A. Rioles of Coventry; loving grandfather of Conrad, Dalton, Nicholas and Jake; and dear brother of Peter A. Nevola and Charles J. "Chuck" Nevola, both of Cranston, Elizabeth A. "Liz" Nevola of Providence and the late Mary A. Maxcy.
Visiting hours are Friday, August 14th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., followed by a Funeral Service at 8 p.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston. (Social distancing and masks are required)
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Hope Health Hospice, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904. Visit NardolilloFH.com
for online condolences.