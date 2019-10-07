|
|
GRANDE, JR., PAUL VINCENT
85, of Cranston passed away on October 2, 2019. Born in Providence, he was the son of Paolo Vincenzo Grande and Margaret (Griffin) Grande.
Paul worked for the State of RI: Dept. of Transportation for many years before retiring. He was best known and appreciated for his 60 plus years of work with the Silver Lake/Olneyville Little League. Because of his dedication to the community the Daniel Avenue Park is re-named The Paul Grande Jr. Park in the Silver Lake area. He was a coach, referee, and leader of many. He was often recognized by his grateful former players, some of whom would repeat things he taught them. Paul was a member of the Rosario Society, Italo-American Club, Holy Name Society of St. Bartholomew Church, and TPA. He was an avid Yankees and Giants fan. His favorite place to visit was Foxwoods.
He is survived by Joanne Pappas, Deborah Gill, and other cousins, his Godson Charles DeCorpo, and good friend Arthur Macomber. He had many aunts and uncles and was also the nephew of the late Rose Culla who he lived with for 26 years.
His funeral and visitation will be held on Tuesday at 9:00 am from the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in St. Bartholomew Church, 297 Laurel Hill Avenue, Providence. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paul's memory to St. Bartholomew Memorial Fund. www.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 7, 2019