Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
Paul W. "Big Paul" Mackie

Paul W. "Big Paul" Mackie Obituary
MACKIE, PAUL W. "Big Paul"
73, passed away February 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Diana L. (Harrod) Mackie. Loving father of Shannon, Mandi, and Kelly; loving grandfather of Kaylynn, Khallie, Steven, Emma, and Drew; loving great-grandfather of Charlee.
His funeral service will be held Monday, February 25, 2019 at 11 AM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Burial will be in Pawtuxet Memorial Park, Warwick. Visiting hours Sunday, 3-7 PM. Full obituary and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 22, 2019
