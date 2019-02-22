|
|
MACKIE, PAUL W. "Big Paul"
73, passed away February 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Diana L. (Harrod) Mackie. Loving father of Shannon, Mandi, and Kelly; loving grandfather of Kaylynn, Khallie, Steven, Emma, and Drew; loving great-grandfather of Charlee.
His funeral service will be held Monday, February 25, 2019 at 11 AM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Burial will be in Pawtuxet Memorial Park, Warwick. Visiting hours Sunday, 3-7 PM. Full obituary and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 22, 2019