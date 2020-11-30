ANGELONE, Paula A.,
63, passed away November 27, 2020. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Jerry J. and Angelina (Warzecka) Angelone; sister of John Angelone and his wife Michelle; aunt of Abigail R. Angelone and the late Angelina and Alyson Angelone and niece of Evelyn and Jerry Tramontano.
Paula was a teacher's assistant for the Town of North Providence and also worked at the retail store in Twin River Casino.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 12:30 PM in Presentation Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 1081 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paula's memory to Angie's Angels c/o 57 Cleveland Street, North Providence, RI 02904. For online condolences, please visit www.pontarellimarinofunerals.com
