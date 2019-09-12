The Providence Journal Obituaries
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
1525 Cranston Street
Cranston, RI
View Map
Resources
Paula A. (Plante) Parent

Paula A. (Plante) Parent Obituary
PARENT, PAULA A (PLANTE)
76, of Cranston passed away on Tuesday September 10, 2019 after a long illness. She was the beloved wife of the late George Parent. Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of the late John and Claire (Flaherty) Plante.
Paula was a childcare worker for many years. All the children loved their Nanny. Paula could work magic with young children. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and had a way of making children feel loved and needed. Each one felt they were the special one. They all loved their Mema.
She is survived by her children Kerion O'Mara (Ret.PPD) and his wife Carol and her daughter Susan Flynn; five grandchildren Elisha, Ryan, and Thomas O'Mara, Hannah and Kerion Flynn and her sister Patricia Albanese.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave. Cranston on Friday September 13, 2019 at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary's Church 1525 Cranston Street Cranston at 10 a.m. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting Hours are Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: Best Buddies International 100 Southeast Second St. Suite 2200 Miami, FL 33131.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 12, 2019
