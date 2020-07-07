1/1
Paula A. (DiSanto) Ruggieri
RUGGIERI, PAULA A. (DiSanto)
77, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Ralph N. Ruggieri. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Iono and Grace (Infantolino) DiSanto. Mrs. Ruggieri was an English teacher for the Coventry and Cranston School Systems for over 20 years before retiring in 1985. She also was an artist, teaching numerous pupils and participated in the Scituate and Wickford Art Festivals.
In addition to her husband, she was the loving mother of Ralph C. Ruggieri of North Scituate and Jonathan P. Ruggieri of Foster. She was the sister of Linda Grace of New Mexico.
Visitation in the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave. (Rt.44) Greenville, Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 9:30-10:30AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM in St. Joseph Church, Danielson Pike, North Scituate. Visitation and Mass will be in accordance to seating capacity limits, social distancing guidelines and other public health directives (i.e., use of facemasks). Entombment will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice will be appreciated.
For Obituary and Online Condolences visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 7, 2020.
