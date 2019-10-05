Home

POWERED BY

Services
A A Mariani & Son Funeral Home
200 Hawkins St
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 861-5432
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
A A Mariani & Son Funeral Home
200 Hawkins St
Providence, RI 02904
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church
1081 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paula Verrecchia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paula A. (Mercurio) Verrecchia


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paula A. (Mercurio) Verrecchia Obituary
VERRECCHIA, PAULA A. (MERCURIO)
61, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Beloved wife of Michael W. Verrecchia; loving mother of Jason Mercurio and devoted sister of Richard Mercurio and Marie J. Fratantuono.
Visitation Monday, October 7th 9-10:15am at the A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St. Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am at Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 1081 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: RISPCA, 186 Amaral St., Riverside, RI 02915. For complete obituary: marianiandson.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paula's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A A Mariani & Son Funeral Home
Download Now