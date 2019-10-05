|
VERRECCHIA, PAULA A. (MERCURIO)
61, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Beloved wife of Michael W. Verrecchia; loving mother of Jason Mercurio and devoted sister of Richard Mercurio and Marie J. Fratantuono.
Visitation Monday, October 7th 9-10:15am at the A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St. Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am at Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 1081 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: RISPCA, 186 Amaral St., Riverside, RI 02915. For complete obituary: marianiandson.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 5, 2019