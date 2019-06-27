|
MORSILLI, PAULA C.
Paula C. (Cummings) Morsilli, 75, of Warwick passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Born in Providence she was the daughter of the late Charles and Ruth (Walden) Cummings. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, July 1, 2019, at St. Gregory the Great Church, 360 Cowesett Road, Warwick at 10 AM. Everyone is asked to go directly to the church. Entombment will be in St. Ann's Cemetery Our Risen Christ Garden Mausoleum, Cranston. Calling hours are kindly omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (stjude.org) or to the Pet Refuge, c/o NKEAPL, P.O. Box 83, North Kingstown, RI 02852-0083 (nkeapl.org). For additional information and online expressions of sympathy please visit www.carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 27, 2019