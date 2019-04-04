Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
1328 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
(401) 463-9000
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
1328 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
1328 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
View Map
Service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Trinity Episcopal Church
139 Ocean Avenue
Cranston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paula Duncanson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paula E. (Hogan) Duncanson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Paula E. (Hogan) Duncanson Obituary
DUNCANSON, PAULA E. (HOGAN)
age 67, of Howie Avenue, Warwick, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, April 1, 2019. She was the wife of Robert W. Duncanson.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late John M. and Catherine R. (Martin) Hogan, she lived in Warwick for most of her life.
Paula had been employed at the Shannon View Inn in Warwick for 22 years. She was earlier employed by Johnson & Wales University at several of their hospitality facilities.
She is survived by two sons and a daughter, Robert W. Duncanson, Jr. (Katherine) of Warwick, Catherine E. Marsis (Jon) of Cranston, and Andrew J. Duncanson of North Providence; two brothers, Michael P. Hogan and Mark S. Hogan, both of Warwick; five grandchildren, Samantha, Alexander, William, Norah, and Nathaniel; and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Christine A. Chrisman, Paul M. Hogan, and Daniel J. Hogan.
Her funeral will be held on Monday, April 8, at 9 a.m. from the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick, with a service at 10 a.m. in Trinity Episcopal Church, 139 Ocean Avenue, Cranston. Visiting hours
will be on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. Burial will be in Pawtuxet Memorial Park, Warwick. www. barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
Download Now