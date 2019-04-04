|
|
DUNCANSON, PAULA E. (HOGAN)
age 67, of Howie Avenue, Warwick, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, April 1, 2019. She was the wife of Robert W. Duncanson.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late John M. and Catherine R. (Martin) Hogan, she lived in Warwick for most of her life.
Paula had been employed at the Shannon View Inn in Warwick for 22 years. She was earlier employed by Johnson & Wales University at several of their hospitality facilities.
She is survived by two sons and a daughter, Robert W. Duncanson, Jr. (Katherine) of Warwick, Catherine E. Marsis (Jon) of Cranston, and Andrew J. Duncanson of North Providence; two brothers, Michael P. Hogan and Mark S. Hogan, both of Warwick; five grandchildren, Samantha, Alexander, William, Norah, and Nathaniel; and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Christine A. Chrisman, Paul M. Hogan, and Daniel J. Hogan.
Her funeral will be held on Monday, April 8, at 9 a.m. from the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick, with a service at 10 a.m. in Trinity Episcopal Church, 139 Ocean Avenue, Cranston. Visiting hours
will be on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. Burial will be in Pawtuxet Memorial Park, Warwick. www. barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 4, 2019