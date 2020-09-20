1/1
Paula Greene
Greene, Paula
63, of Seekonk, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, September 18, 2020. Born in Providence, she was the daughter to the late John Conti and Anna (Caporuscio) Conti. She leaves a sister Patti Patterson and brother John Conti and families. She is survived by her loving husband Roger A. Greene; son Wesley Clegg and his girlfriend Anne Corey; daughter Cassie McEnery and her husband Billy; and two grandsons Logan and Brayden. Paula was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Paula was a 1975 Seekonk High School graduate who worked many years of accounting after attending courses from Bryant University. She enjoyed working from home with the team from PG IMTECH of California. Paula loved to travel and experience new places with her husband, cooking, seeing friends, and attending her grandchildren's many activities. Paula was a genuine soul and was always full of life. She will be remembered for her big smile, her contagious laughter, and kind heart. She will be truly missed by all who knew her. Our family wants to thank Beacon Hospice for the excellent support. Paula courageously battled cancer and received exceptional care. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Paula Greene to Beacon Hospice, 182 North Main St., Fall River, MA 02720 or the American Cancer Society, 931 Jefferson Blvd, Suite 3004, Warwick, RI 02886. For online condolences visit, PERRYMCSTAY.COM

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-3885
