The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
(401) 433-4400
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Luke Church
Washington Road
Barrington, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paula Flaherty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paula M. Flaherty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paula M. Flaherty Obituary
FLAHERTY, PAULA M.
85, of Vineland Drive, Barrington died peacefully on June 28, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Joseph M. Flaherty.
She is survived by two daughters, Linda J. Thompson and her husband Craig of Coventry, CT, and Donna L. Brady of Riverside; three stepchildren, Dennis M. Flaherty of Barrington, Cheryl Rossi of Cranston, Kathleen Rocha of Warwick; a sister, Barbara Germinario of Marlboro, NJ,; eight grandchildren and seven nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday July 3, 2019 in St. Luke Church, Washington Road, Barrington at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Forest Chapel Cemetery, Nayatt Road, Barrington. Calling hours and flowers are respectfully omitted. Arrangements are by the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, Riverside. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of W.R. Watson Funeral Home
Download Now