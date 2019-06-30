|
|
FLAHERTY, PAULA M.
85, of Vineland Drive, Barrington died peacefully on June 28, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Joseph M. Flaherty.
She is survived by two daughters, Linda J. Thompson and her husband Craig of Coventry, CT, and Donna L. Brady of Riverside; three stepchildren, Dennis M. Flaherty of Barrington, Cheryl Rossi of Cranston, Kathleen Rocha of Warwick; a sister, Barbara Germinario of Marlboro, NJ,; eight grandchildren and seven nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday July 3, 2019 in St. Luke Church, Washington Road, Barrington at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Forest Chapel Cemetery, Nayatt Road, Barrington. Calling hours and flowers are respectfully omitted. Arrangements are by the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, Riverside. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 30, 2019