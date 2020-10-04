Sigismondi, Pauline A.

77, of Cranston, RI passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 after complications from surgery. She was the loving daughter of Rudolph Sigismondi and Mary (DiCecco) Sigismondi.

She worked as a bookkeeper in the family business for many years. She loved catching up with the customers when they picked up their orders. Pauline was devoted to her family and friends. She always put others before herself. She was fond of cooking, reading and gardening. She will be greatly missed.

Pauline is survived by her devoted son Paul Sigismondi.

A private funeral was held at the Nardolillo Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store