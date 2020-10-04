1/1
Pauline A. Sigismondi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sigismondi, Pauline A.
77, of Cranston, RI passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 after complications from surgery. She was the loving daughter of Rudolph Sigismondi and Mary (DiCecco) Sigismondi.
She worked as a bookkeeper in the family business for many years. She loved catching up with the customers when they picked up their orders. Pauline was devoted to her family and friends. She always put others before herself. She was fond of cooking, reading and gardening. She will be greatly missed.
Pauline is survived by her devoted son Paul Sigismondi.
A private funeral was held at the Nardolillo Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved