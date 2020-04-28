Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 723-9792
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Lefebvre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline B. (Lamarre) Lefebvre

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pauline B. (Lamarre) Lefebvre Obituary
LEFEBVRE, PAULINE B. (LAMARRE)
89, of Duckworth Street, died Friday, April 24, 2020 at the Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center, Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Francis Lefebvre.
She is survived by two daughters, Elaine Lefebvre and Renee Brannigan; three sons, Paul Lefebvre, Roland Lefebvre, and Roger Lefebvre; two sisters, Georgette Poole and Madeleine Moore; eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, and several Godchildren. She was the sister of the late Rene Lamarre.
For complete obituary, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bellows Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -