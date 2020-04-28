|
|
LEFEBVRE, PAULINE B. (LAMARRE)
89, of Duckworth Street, died Friday, April 24, 2020 at the Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center, Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Francis Lefebvre.
She is survived by two daughters, Elaine Lefebvre and Renee Brannigan; three sons, Paul Lefebvre, Roland Lefebvre, and Roger Lefebvre; two sisters, Georgette Poole and Madeleine Moore; eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, and several Godchildren. She was the sister of the late Rene Lamarre.
For complete obituary, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 28, 2020