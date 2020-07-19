CARON RICCI, Pauline
80, formerly of Matthew XXV apartments in Warwick, died on July 7th in Providence. She was the wife of the late Raphael Ricci. Born in Oneco, Ct, she was a daughter of the late Louis P. and Dolores (Bonnin) Caron. She leaves 2 brothers and 2 sisters and nieces and nephews.
She as formerly employed by the Providence Journal. She attended Manhatanville College and American Academy of Dramatic Arts in NYC.
Services will be private. Condolences may be left at monahandrabblesherman.com