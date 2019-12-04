|
|
CIOLLI, PAULINE E. (NOZOLINO)
96, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Elmhurst Healthcare Center. She was the wife of the late John "Peter" Ciolli, Sr. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Geovano and Mary (Coelho) Nozolino. She was predeceased by her beloved son, John P. Ciolli, Jr.
Mrs. Ciolli worked for Uncas Manufacturing for 24 years before retiring. She enjoyed her many friends at Douglas Commons where she resided for many years.
She is survived by her sister, Isabelle Abbruzzese, with whom she shared a very close and loving relationship; her brother, Geovano Nozolino, whom she visited every year in North Carolina; and many cherished nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Fred, Antonio, Joseph and Paul Nozolino, Manuel Almeida, Grace Smith, Marie Brown and Anna Beasley.
Visitation will be held Friday Morning, December 6, 2019 from 8:15 to 9:15 a.m. in the MACERONI FUNERAL HOME, 1381 Smith St., North Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Mary, Mother of Mankind Church, 25 Fourth St., North Providence. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Ciolli's memory may be made to: , 931 Jefferson Boulevard Suite 3004, Warwick, RI 02886. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 4, 2019