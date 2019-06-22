Home

Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-3885
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Committal
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
chapel of Gate of Heaven Cemetery
550 Wampanoag Tail
East Providence, RI
Pauline E. Nerney Obituary
NERNEY, PAULINE E.
77, of Warwick, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Kent County Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of the late William J. Nerney.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth and Dorothy (Bertrand) Bailey. Pauline was a customer service representative for the Hallmark Cookson Group in Attleboro for 18 years before she retired. She was a member of the Pilgrim Senior Center and enjoyed bingo, traveling, fishing and puzzles. She was an avid Boston Bruins fan.
She leaves one son, Scott R. Nerney and his wife Karen of Warwick, her nephew, Jim McElroy, her great niece, MacKenzie McElroy and her great nephew, Austin McElroy. She was the sister of the late Jacqueline McElroy and aunt of the late Ronnie McElroy.
A committal service will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 550 Wampanoag Tail, East Providence. Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 3-6 PM in the PERRY-McSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 22, 2019
