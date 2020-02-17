The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
(401) 433-4400
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
8:45 AM
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
Abundant Life Assembly of God Church
135 New Meadow Road
Swansea, RI
Pauline E. Silva Obituary
Silva, Pauline E.,
72, of Riverside House, Willett Avenue, Riverside, died peacefully on February 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Leonard Silva Sr.
Her funeral will be held on Wednesday February 19, 2020 from the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, at 8:45 a.m. with a Funeral Service in the Abundant Life Assembly of God Church, 135 New Meadow Road, Swansea, MA at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours are Tuesday 5-8 p.m. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 17, 2020
